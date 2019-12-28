Puducherry

AIADMK seeks intervention of L-G to stop ‘illegal’ activities

A. Anbalagan

‘Certain kinds of tourism entertainment may mar U.T.’s image’

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has sought the intervention of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to stop “illegal” activities in the name of tourism in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, party floor leader in the Assembly A. Anbalagan said “illegal” activities were happening in Puducherry in the name of tourism.

“The U.T. has become notorious for certain tourism entertainment which goes against its cultural ethos. In the long run, it will spoil the name of the U.T. and impact younger generation,” he said.

These activities in the long run would lead to law and order problems.

“Ms. Bedi should intervene and put an end to the programmes that go against our culture during New Year,” he said.

‘Students instigated’

Commenting on the recent protest in Pondicherry University, he alleged that the Congress and the DMK tried to instigate a section of students to create trouble during the convocation.

“The security personnel may have prevented some students from attending the convocation to avoid any unpleasant situation occurring during the President’s visit.

The Chief Minister was enacting a drama by condemning the university’s decision. As Home Minister, he is aware of the security measures taken during the President’s visit,” Mr. Anbalagan said.

He accused the Congress and the DMK of whipping up communal passion by organising protest rallies against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

