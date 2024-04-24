ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK seeks intervention of L-G in implementing RTE Act in Puducherry

April 24, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has sought the intervention of Lieutenant Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan in implementing the provisions of Right to Education Act in the Union Territory.

Party secretary A. Anbalagan in a statement on Wednesday said under the Act, 25% of the seats have to be reserved for weaker sections of the society in private schools at the entry level. Parents residing within one km could apply in a private school, he said.

“Unfortunately, the provision enabling free education for poor students in private schools has not been implemented in Puducherry. Successive governments have taken a stand against the interest of poor students. The students are deprived of their right because of the apathy of governments that were in power after the Act came into being. The new Lt Governor should intervene and prevail upon the government to provide reservation,” he said.

