AIADMK seeks intervention of L-G, CM in getting reservation for local residents for jobs at JIPMER

The party’s Puducherry unit has said local residents should have 26% reservations for jobs at JIPMER

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
November 04, 2022 16:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of the Emergency Medical Services building at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

ADVERTISEMENT

The AIADMK’s Puducherry unit has sought the intervention of the Lt Governor and Chief Minister in prevailing upon the Union government to provide reservations for local residents in the upcoming recruitment process to fill nursing posts, at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER).

Party secretary A. Anbalagan, in a statement on Friday, said JIPMER had called for applications to fill 433 posts of nurses. The recruitment was done on an all-India basis. Normally, local residents were ignored for opportunities at the institute, he said. The college provided around 26% reservation for local students in MBBS admission. Of the 243 medical seats in the institute, 64 local students are admitted for medical courses in JIPMER. The Lt Governor and Chief Minister should prevail upon Centre to provide 26% reservation for locals while filling the nurses posts, Mr Anbalagan said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The government has a responsibility to protect the rights of the local residents in the recruitment drive, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app