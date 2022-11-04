AIADMK seeks intervention of L-G, CM in getting reservation for local residents for jobs at JIPMER

The Hindu Bureau November 04, 2022 16:36 IST

A view of the Emergency Medical Services building at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The AIADMK’s Puducherry unit has sought the intervention of the Lt Governor and Chief Minister in prevailing upon the Union government to provide reservations for local residents in the upcoming recruitment process to fill nursing posts, at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER). Party secretary A. Anbalagan, in a statement on Friday, said JIPMER had called for applications to fill 433 posts of nurses. The recruitment was done on an all-India basis. Normally, local residents were ignored for opportunities at the institute, he said. The college provided around 26% reservation for local students in MBBS admission. Of the 243 medical seats in the institute, 64 local students are admitted for medical courses in JIPMER. The Lt Governor and Chief Minister should prevail upon Centre to provide 26% reservation for locals while filling the nurses posts, Mr Anbalagan said. The government has a responsibility to protect the rights of the local residents in the recruitment drive, he said.



