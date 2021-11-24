AIADMK seeks govt. agencies’ intervention to curb rise in prices of vegetables

It demands that PASIC and PAPSCO should procure and sell vegetables

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has sought the intervention of the government to control the prices of vegetables in the Union Territory.

Party secretary, East, A. Anbalagan in a statement on Wednesday said despite reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products, prices of several vegetables continued to increase in Union Territory. The prices of items such as carrots, tomatoes, onions and even eggs continued to rise without any control.

The Chief Minister should give necessary directions to government agencies such as Pondicherry Agro Service and Industries Corporation Limited (PASIC) and Puducherry Agro Products, Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (PAPSCO) to intervene in the market for reducing the prices of vegetables. The agencies should procure vegetables and sell through their outlets, he added.