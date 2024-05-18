ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK seeks CM’s intervention in curbing drug menace in Puducherry

Published - May 18, 2024 05:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Police should keep a regular watch on the surroundings in schools and colleges to prevent sale of narcotic substances said Party secretary A. Anbalagan

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK’s A. Anbalagan. File. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has sought the intervention of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in preventing sale of narcotic substances in Puducherry.

Party secretary A. Anbalagan in a release said several new types of banned tobacco products are available in Puducherry. “Party leaders met the Chief Minister at the Assembly on Friday and handed over to him packets of banned tobacco products. New types of tobacco products are available even in petty shops. The government should intervene to stop the spread of ganja and narcotic substances,” he said in a release.

Strict intervention by the government was necessary to stop the spread as more school and college going students are getting addicted to drugs. Police should keep a regular watch on the surroundings in schools and colleges to prevent sale of narcotic substances, he said.

