AIADMK seeks CBI probe into sugar mill issue

26 November 2021 22:57 IST

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has asked the Lt. Governor to recommend a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the circumstances which led the Agriculture department to function in support of a particular private sugar mill in Tamil Nadu. Election wing secretary of the party and former legislator Vayyapuri Manikandan in a statement on Friday said the sugar mills in Puducherry were closed and farmers were forced to sell their products to a private mill at Nellikuppam in Cuddalore.

"The farmers who are not willing to send their produce to the mill in Tamil Nadu are not allowed to harvest their crop by the department," he said. The sugarcane farmers are facing hardship due to the closure of mills in the Union Territory, he said urging the Lt. Governor to order a probe into the decision of the Agriculture department to direct farmers to sell their produce to a private mill. A few officers in the department are responsible for the decision, he alleged.

