GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK seeks CBI probe into land scams in Puducherry

Published - October 02, 2024 12:17 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

After the Congress party, the AIADMK has also hit out at the ruling AINRC-BJP government over the rise in illegal occupation of temple and government lands in Puducherry. 

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, party secretary A. Anbalagan said that a few months ago a major temple land scam involving a ruling party legislator and his family had surfaced in Puducherry. After the intervention of the High Court, the accused involved in the land scam had to return the encroached land to the temple trust. Very recently, another case related to encroachment of temple land surfaced in Karaikal region of the Union Territory, he said. 

“Several other incidents of illegal occupation of temple and government lands have emerged after AINRC- BJP combine came to power. In many cases, ruling party members are involved. The Lt Governor and Chief Minister should consider transferring the cases to CBI,” he said. 

Congress leader and former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy had at a media conference on Monday made similar charges against the AINRC-BJP government.

Demand for Waqf Board

Mr Anbalagan also flayed the ruling combine for not constituting the Waqf Board in the Union Territory. The previous Congress government had also failed to set up the board. The Muslim community was not receiving several benefits because of the absence of the board. The government should take steps to set up the board and appoint a chairman. 

Published - October 02, 2024 12:17 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.