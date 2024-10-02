AIADMK seeks CBI probe into land scams in Puducherry

After the Congress party, the AIADMK has also hit out at the ruling AINRC-BJP government over the rise in illegal occupation of temple and government lands in Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, party secretary A. Anbalagan said that a few months ago a major temple land scam involving a ruling party legislator and his family had surfaced in Puducherry. After the intervention of the High Court, the accused involved in the land scam had to return the encroached land to the temple trust. Very recently, another case related to encroachment of temple land surfaced in Karaikal region of the Union Territory, he said.

“Several other incidents of illegal occupation of temple and government lands have emerged after AINRC- BJP combine came to power. In many cases, ruling party members are involved. The Lt Governor and Chief Minister should consider transferring the cases to CBI,” he said.

Congress leader and former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy had at a media conference on Monday made similar charges against the AINRC-BJP government.

Demand for Waqf Board

Mr Anbalagan also flayed the ruling combine for not constituting the Waqf Board in the Union Territory. The previous Congress government had also failed to set up the board. The Muslim community was not receiving several benefits because of the absence of the board. The government should take steps to set up the board and appoint a chairman.