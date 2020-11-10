AIADMK seeks CBI probe into irregularities in medical admissions at Jipmer

MLA Anbalagan submits memorandum to Lt. Governor

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Monday sought a CBI probe into the first year medical admissions at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research.

In a memorandum to Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, AIADMK leader in the Assembly A. Anbalagan alleged there had been irregularities in admitting students under Puducherry quota.

Of the total 250 seats, 64 seats have been set aside for students of Puducherry.

Other States

The institute had included 31 students from other States such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under the Union Territory quota.

These students are children of Central government employees but the candidates have never lived or studied in the Union Territory, the memorandum said.

“This is happening every year, but this year, large scale violations have happened,” Mr. Anbalagan also said.

The territorial administration had failed to formulate a well-defined norm to ensure that seats reserved for students of the Union Territory reach the deserving candidates.

A thorough inquiry must be ordered to find out where the students did their schooling, especially in the last three years.

The scope of inquiry should also be to ascertain how the students were able to manipulate the admission process.

He urged the Lt. Governor to order a CBI probe.