AIADMK seeks CBI probe into irregularities in medical admissions at JIPMER

09 November 2020 17:02 IST

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday sought a CBI probe into first-year medical admissions at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER).

In a memorandum to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, AIADMK leader in the Assembly, A. Anbalagan, alleged that there had been irregularities in admitting students under the Puducherry quota.

Of the total 250 seats, 64 seats have been set aside for students of Puducherry. The institute had included 31 students from other States such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under the Union Territory quota. These students are children of Central government employees but the candidates have never lived or studied in the UT, the memorandum said.

“This is happening every year but this year, large-scale violations have happened,” Mr Anbalagan charged.

The territorial administration had failed to formulate a well-defined norm to ensure that seats reserved for UT students reach the deserved candidates. A thorough inquiry must be ordered to find out where the students did their schooling, especially in the last three years. The scope of inquiry should also be to ascertain how the students were able to manipulate the admission process, Mr, Anbalagan said, and urged the Lt Governor to order a CBI probe.