AIADMK secures majority in Cuddalore district panchayat

The ruling AIADMK secured a majority in the district panchayat of Cuddalore, winning 15 out of the total 29 wards, while the DMK alliance won 14.

As per final numbers released by the district administration on Friday, the AIADMK-led alliance tally in the 29-member District Panchayat is 15 (AIADMK 12, PMK 2 and DMDK 1), while the DMK alliance is 14 (DMK 13 and MDMK 1).

Out of the total 29 wards in 14 Panchayat unions in Cuddalore district, the AIADMK had established a lead over the DMK in Cuddalore and Annagramam while DMK won in Panruti, Kurunjipadi, Kattumannarkovil and Mangalur. Both parties won one seat each in Kumaratchi, Vriddhachalam and Nallur.

In the elections to 287 Panchayat union wards, AIADMK alliance won 129 seats (AIADMK 110, DMDK 17 and BJP 2) while the DMK alliance won 84 (DMK 82 and Congress 2).

The AIADMK alliance secured control of Cuddalore (17 out of 33), Kurunjipadi (16 out of 26) and Parangipettai (10 out of 18) panchayat unions.

The DMK had established a lead in the Panruti panchayat union, winning 12 of the total 25 seats, while the AIADMK alliance won 7 seats.

In Kattumannarkovil panchayat union, the DMK alliance won eight out of the total 14 seats (DMK 7, Congress 1) while the AIADMK won three seats.