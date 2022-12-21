AIADMK secretary differs with his deputy on replacing CM in UT

December 21, 2022 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

A. Anbalagan, AlADMK secretary (east), said on Tuesday that he did not approve of party deputy secretary Vayyapuri Manikantan’s statement asking the National Democratic Alliance leadership to replace N. Rangasamy as the Chief Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Such issues can only be decided by party leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami. There are around 300 functionaries of the party in the Union Territory The views expressed by Mr. Manikantan are personal. People should bear in mind that expressing such views in public will only create confusion in the NDA and strengthen the hands of the Opposition,” Mr. Anbalagan told reporters here.

He said the party’s view on the demand for Statehood for the Union Territory was clear. “We want Statehood. It is our long-pending demand...”

Meanwhile, Mr. Vayyapuri reiterated his demand for replacing Mr. Rangasamy. Addressing a press conference, he said the Chief Minister had lost public support because of various issues, including the liquor policy. “He is not keen on getting Statehood. He is raising the issue as a diversionary tactic,” he said.