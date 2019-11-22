AIADMK scared of losing mayoral posts: Kanimozhi

DMK Member of Parliament Kanimozhi has stressed the need for holding civic polls in Tamil Nadu in a fair and just manner without giving room for any confusion or objectionable practices.

The MP told presspersons here on Thursday that the Tamil Nadu Government had promulgated the ordinance for indirect election of mayors and chairpersons of municipal corporations out of frustration as the ruling AIADMK was afraid of losing the posts in case of direct elections.

Ms. Kanimozhi said that the fiscal position of the Union government was so poor that MPs were yet to be sanctioned their local area development fund (MPLAD). “This is a sorry spectacle,” she said.

Rajini’s comments

Referring to the claim of actor Rajinikanth that there was a vacuum in leadership in Tamil Nadu, she said the DMK had already proved that there was no vacuum with the outcome in the Lok Sabha polls. “There needs no further explanation or clarification,” she said.

She said the media and the people’s representatives were not permitted to visit Jammu and Kashmir to have a first hand information on the prevailing situation. But parliamentarians from other countries were invited and taken on a visit to the Valley.

“We have made a plea to the Centre to release National Conference (NC) patron Farooq Abdullah and leaders of other parties but nothing has been heard from them,” she said.