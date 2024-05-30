AIADMK reiterates demand for implementation of RTE Act in Puducherry

Reiterating the demand for the implementation of the Right to Education Act in the Union Territory, the Puducherry unit of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam said on Wednesday that Puducherry is the only region in the country that has not provided 25% quota for poor students in private schools.

In a memorandum to Lt. Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan, seeking his intervention on the subject, party local unit secretary A. Anbalagan said under the Act , 25% of the seats have to be reserved for weaker sections of society in private schools at the entry level.

As per provisions of the Act, parents residing within 1 km of the private school could seek free education for their ward. The school fee for students admitted under the Act would be borne by the Central and State governments, he said.

“The Act came into effect in 2010. Successive governments in the U.T. have failed to implement the Act. There is no economic loss for the private schools if they reserve 25% seats for poor students as government reimburses the fee. The Lt. Governor should immediately intervene to enforce the Act in U.T.,” Mr. Anbalagan said.

