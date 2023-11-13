HamberMenu
AIADMK reiterates demand for closure of pharma unit in Puducherry

November 13, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Reiterating the demand for the closure of the pharma factory that was involved in a fire accident at Kalapet recently, the secretary of the Puducherry Unit of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), A. Anbalagan, on Monday said that the existence of the factory poses a threat to the workers and residents.

Addressing a press conference, he said the fire accident had resulted in the hospitalisation of 14 workers.

Claiming there are reports that one person admitted to a private hospital in Chennai has succumbed, he said there was no clarity on the condition of those admitted to the private hospital.

“There is complete mystery surrounding the fire and hospitalisation of the injured in Chennai. The government should order the closure of the factory for safety violations. The existence of the factory also poses environmental risks to the residents of Kalapet,” he said.

The government was yet to answer several questions on the permission given to the factory. The Home Department should order a probe against the Kalapet inspector as there are complaints about his handling of the fire accident, he added.

