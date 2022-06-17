AIADMK reiterates demand for auction of retail liquor outlets
This will fetch the government around ₹700 crore in additional revenue, says A. Anbalagan
The AIADMK has reiterated its demand that retail liquor outlets be auctioned in the Union Territory of Puducherry.
AIADMK secretary (East) A. Anbalagan said in a statement that the auction of retail liquor outlets would fetch the government around ₹700 crore in additional revenue.
The government should abolish the present system of licence renewal every year for a fee. Instead, the shops should be auctioned every three years, he said.
He reasoned that the present system did not help the government earn a good revenue. The auction would ensure competition and a better revenue, which could be used to fund welfare measures.
