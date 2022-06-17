AIADMK reiterates demand for auction of retail liquor outlets

Special Correspondent June 17, 2022 16:52 IST

The AIADMK has reiterated its demand that retail liquor outlets be auctioned in the Union Territory of Puducherry. AIADMK secretary (East) A. Anbalagan said in a statement that the auction of retail liquor outlets would fetch the government around ₹700 crore in additional revenue. The government should abolish the present system of licence renewal every year for a fee. Instead, the shops should be auctioned every three years, he said. He reasoned that the present system did not help the government earn a good revenue. The auction would ensure competition and a better revenue, which could be used to fund welfare measures.



