AIADMK questions claim of L-G, CM over peaceful revelry

The opposition AIADMK has disputed the claims of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi that the law and order was well maintained during the New Year celebrations here.

AIADMK legislature party leader A. Anbalagan told prespsersons here on Wednesday that a majority of the tourists thronged Puducherry for consuming alcohol and this happened in public spaces.

Mr. Anbalagan said that several youths indulged in revelry and assaulted tourists in Uppalam constituency. He wondered how the government and the Lt. Governor could claim that New Year eve was peaceful. He alleged that the municipal authorities failed to collect Goods and Services Tax (GST) from hotels for events on the New Year eve.

The AIADMK accused the Chief Minister of indulging in double speak and taking the people for a ride over his appreciation of Ms. Bedi on maintenance of law and order on the New Year’s eve.

Mr. Anbalagan said all along Mr. Narayanasamy and his Cabinet colleagues had been criticising Ms. Bedi and resorting to protests over the Lt. Governor’s weekend visits to various places to hear people’s grievances. But now the Chief Minister had lauded Ms. Bedi’s cooperation with the police and the government in maintaining law and order on the New Year’s eve.