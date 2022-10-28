AIADMK pushes for NIA unit in U.T.

Government must take immediate steps to set up a unit here, considering the prevailing security scenario in the country, says Anbalagan

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 28, 2022 18:14 IST

The AIADMK has demanded setting up of a unit of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference, the party’s local unit secretary A. Anbalagan said the government should take immediate steps to set up the NIA unit, considering the prevailing security scenario in the country. Hundreds of people visit Puducherry as it is a tourist destination. There are no restrictions for people to stay overnight in Puducherry. Also, there had been incidents in the past that were indicative of the prevalence of unlawful activities, he said.

The AIADMK leader cited the arrest of persons from Karaikal region linked to terror activities and bursting of a racket involved in the circulation of counterfeit currency. “Considering the past incidents and the prevailing internal security threats, the government should recommend the Centre to set up a NIA unit in Puducherry,” he said.

