AIADMK Puducherry unit wants to contest Lok Sabha polls

June 11, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry unit of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has evinced interest in fielding a candidate for the lone Lok Sabha seat.

The party at its office bearers meeting held on June 10 evening adopted a resolution requesting party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to prevail upon the leadership of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to allot the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat to AIADMK.

“Our local leadership has decided to approach Mr. Palaniswami for the LS seat. We will request our party general secretary to take up allocation of seat to AIADMK with NDA leadership,” party secretary A. Anbalagan said.

In another resolution, the party urged Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly to pass a resolution condemning Karnataka government’s move to construct a dam at Mekedatu over Cauvery River.

The Assembly should adopt resolution against the construction of the dam and forwarded it to the Central government seeking its intervention on the issue, the AIADMK said.

The party also passed resolution urging Chief Secretary and other bureaucrats to provide support to the elected government. The officials should assist the government in speedy implementation of welfare and development programmes, he said.

“The officials should not adopt delaying tactics in execution of schemes. The party will be compelled to launch an agitation against the bureaucracy if they failed to assist the government in implementing schemes,” the resolution said.