HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK Puducherry unit wants to contest Lok Sabha polls

The party on June 10 adopted a resolution requesting general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to prevail upon the NDA leadership to allot the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat to AIADMK

June 11, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan. File

AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Puducherry unit of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has evinced interest in fielding a candidate for the lone Lok Sabha seat.

The party at its office bearers meeting held on June 10 evening adopted a resolution requesting party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to prevail upon the leadership of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to allot the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat to AIADMK.

“Our local leadership has decided to approach Mr. Palaniswami for the LS seat. We will request our party general secretary to take up allocation of seat to AIADMK with NDA leadership,” party secretary A. Anbalagan said.

In another resolution, the party urged Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly to pass a resolution condemning Karnataka government’s move to construct a dam at Mekedatu over Cauvery River.

The Assembly should adopt resolution against the construction of the dam and forwarded it to the Central government seeking its intervention on the issue, the AIADMK said.

The party also passed resolution urging Chief Secretary and other bureaucrats to provide support to the elected government. The officials should assist the government in speedy implementation of welfare and development programmes, he said.

“The officials should not adopt delaying tactics in execution of schemes. The party will be compelled to launch an agitation against the bureaucracy if they failed to assist the government in implementing schemes,” the resolution said.

Related Topics

Puducherry / Lok Sabha / election / politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.