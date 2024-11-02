AIADMK protest against non-distribution of free rice, sugar

The AIADMK took out a march on Sunday to protest against the non-distribution of the promised Deepavali gift of free rice and sugar to large sections of ration cardholders.

Led by A. Anbalagan, AIADMK secretary, and A. Baskar, former MLA, party cadres marched along Anna Salai and held a demonstration, raising slogans decrying the government’s failure to keep its word.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Anbalagan assailed the AINRC-BJP government for betraying the people by not implementing the announcements even during the festive season. He pointed out that Chief Minister N. Rangasamy had announced Deepavali packages, including free 10 kg of rice and 2 kg of sugar, that would be distributed through fair price shops.

However, the commodities were only reaching beneficiaries in the constituencies of those in power, he alleged. The cardholders in a host of constituencies, including Uppalam, Orleanpet, Muthialpet, Lawspet and Mudaliarpet, were yet to receive the rice and sugar gift. The Deepavali promise of distributing a package of 10 commodities worth ₹1,000 at half the price also rang hollow, he claimed.

In public perception, a government that could not implement a Chief Minister’s announcement was a complete failure, Mr. Anbalagan said.

Pointing out that complaints were already rife about welfare measures announced by the government not being followed through by a section of the bureaucracy, the AIADMK leader said it was the common man who was left in the lurch due to this lack of cohesion.

He also urged authorities to take steps to distribute the festival gifts to all beneficiaries without further delay.

