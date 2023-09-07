AIADMK plea to President to set right flawed SC quota policy

September 07, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan has sought the President’s intervention in correcting the injustice in the government’s reservation policy that denied social justice to a substantial section of Scheduled Caste population in the Union Territory by considering them as migrants.

In a memorandum to the President, Mr. Anbalagan pointed out that the President, under Article 335 and Article 341 of the Constitution, had notified “The Constitution (Pondicherry) Scheduled castes Order, 1964, specifying 15 castes as Scheduled Castes in relation to the Union Territory of Puducherry. It was also pertinent to note that by virtue of the notification of the President under Article 341 (1), the Scheduled Castes are identified from the members of the 15 castes on the list — with no differentiation between original resident or migrant domicile, the memorandum said.

However, the Government of Puducherry was continuing to implement an unfair reservation policy stemming from two Government Orders — one relating to reservation benefits and employment to Group C and D posts and the other to reservation benefits in professional courses — that restrict the benefits only to those Scheduled castes who were residents of Union Territory of Puducherry on the crucial cut-off date of March 5, 1964. Other Scheduled Castes are treated as migrants who are not eligible for availing any benefits, Mr. Anbalagan said.

It was also pointed out that based on the appeal filed by Puducherry SC People Welfare Association, the Supreme Court had in an order of August 7, 2014 set aside both Government Orders. Though this should mean that the distinction between origin and migrant among Scheduled castes has been done away with, the Government has been extending reservation benefits only to those families who were residing in the Union Territory of Puducherry on the crucial cut-off date in 1964 when the Presidential order was notified with respect to the Union Territory of Puducherry, the memorandum said.

As per the Census figures of 2011, the total population of the Union Territory of Puducherry is 12,47,953.The population of Scheduled Castes is 1,96,325 representing nearly 16 per cent. Out of this 16% of total SC population (1,96,325) around 10 per cent of people stated to be native origin SCs (1,24,000) while the remaining 6 % (72,000) are categorised as migrants.

Citing the “step motherly treatment” meted out to this section of the SC population which had been residing in the Union Territory for more than half century, the memorandum urged the President to set right the injustice.