AIADMK organises protest seeking quota for residents in employment at Jipmer

November 21, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Anbalagan urges Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister to convince the Union government to provide reservation for the residents of Puducherry while filling vacancies in Jipmer

The Hindu Bureau

Cadres of AIADMK staging a protest on Monday, seeking reservation for local residents in the ongoing recruitment of staff nurses by JIPMER in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Monday organised a demonstration in front of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research to press for reservation for local residents in the nurses recruitment process.

Addressing a gathering of party workers in front of Jipmer, party secretary A. Anbalagan said the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister should convince the Union government to provide quota for the residents of Puducherry in the recruitment of nurses.

The hospital had called for applications from candidates to fill around 433 nurses posts. Jipmer had accorded around 26% reservation for local students in MBBS admission. If the same percentage was set aside in nursing posts, around 155 eligible candidates from Puducherry would get employment in the institute, he said.

Urging the Lt. Governor and Chief Minister to take up with the Centre the deficiencies in the functioning of the hospital, the AIADMK leader said patients have been complaining about shortage in essential medicines, including life-saving drugs.

The hospital receives hundreds of patients from Puducherry and neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu for free treatment. It would be an injustice to the poor if patients are turned away for lack of medicines and diagnosis, he added.

