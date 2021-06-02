AIADMK takes objection to Chief Secretary’s stand on cash assistance

PUDUCHERRY

02 June 2021 18:50 IST

Anbalagan questions official’s opposition to and announcement made by Chief Minister

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday took objection to the stand of the Chief Secretary on distribution of ₹3,000 cash assistance announced by the Chief Minister in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions.

AIADMK secretary (East) A. Anbalagan told presspersons that the Chief Secretary could not take a divergent stand on providing the cash assistance citing shortage of funds. The Chief Minister made the announcement after the Lieutenant Governor approved the proposal, he said.

The Chief Secretary could not take a different stand on the issue after the Chief Minister made a formal announcement, he pointed out.

The AIADMK leader urged the government to allow opening of liquor outlets for limited hours to prevent the flow of country spirit into the Union Territory. The closure of IMFL outlets had prompted habitual drinkers turn to arrack and other substance abuses, he said.

Takeaway liquor outlets could be opened for three to four hours every day to prevent sale of spurious liquor. Such a decision would help government raise revenue during the time economic distress, Mr. Anbalagan added.