AIADMK, NTK and SUCI (Communist) and BJP candidates file nomination papers in Puducherry

March 25, 2024 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Candidates belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), Socialist Unity Centre of India ( Communist) (SUCI) and an Independent candidate filed nominations for the April 19 Lok Sabha poll in Puducherry on Monday.

Accompanied by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, BJP leaders and other constituents of National Democratic Alliance, BJP candidate and Home Minister A. Namassivayam filed his nomination before District Election Officer A. Kulothungan at the District Collectorate.

Before filing the papers, Ministers, MLAs and leaders belonging to the BJP, All India N R Congress and Pattali Makkal Katchi (NTK) took out a procession from Sithananda Swamy Temple to the District Collectorate.

Earlier in the day, the nomination papers of Mr. Namassivayam were at the temple constructed by Mr. Rangasamy for his spiritual guru Appa Paithiyam Swami in Gorimedu. The Chief Minister performed special pujas.

The AIADMK candidate, G. Thamizhvendhan, was accompanied by the party secretary A. Anbalagan to file the papers. NTK candidate R. Menaga, a siddha practitioner and SUCI (Communist) candidate P. Sankaran also filed nomination. A total of nine candidates have so far filed papers for the Lok Sabha poll.

The Congress candidate, V. Vaithilingam, will be filing nomination on Wednesday.