AIADMK MLAs voice protest

Legislators belonging to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of the Chief Minister’s office in the Assembly to press for providing free rice for the last 23 months.

Led by party floor leader A. Anbalagan, party legislators and their supporters staged the demonstration demanding distribution of free rice.

Though Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy informed the agitators about the government’s decision to transfer money for free rice for the last six months, the legislators continued with their protest.

They withdrew the agitation after Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy spoke to Mr. Anbalagan over phone and assured him to clear the backlog in the coming months.

The AIADMK leader told reporters that during the last three and a half years of the Congress government, rice was not distributed for 23 months. Poor people were made to suffer in the power struggle between the Lt. Governor and the elected government, Mr. Anbalagan said.