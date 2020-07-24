AIADMK MLAs in Puducherry stage protest at Assembly

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) legislators on Friday staged a protest inside the Assembly to condemn the “desecration” of an MGR statue at Villianur near here.

Holding placards and photographs of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. G. Ramachandran, the four legislators stood in front of the Assembly for a while.

Director General of Police, Balaji Srivastava, who was present at the Assembly requested the legislators to withdraw the protest as Lt Governor Kiran Bedi was about to arrive to address the house. They withdrew the protest after handing over a memorandum seeking the arrest of culprits. The DGP assured the members that immediate action would be taken against the culprits.

AIADMK leader A. Anbalagan said the miscreants had wrapped the MGR statue with a saffron flag. The statue was “desecrated” by the act, he said.