AIADMK MLA opposes move to shift Sunday market

25 October 2020 01:31 IST

‘It will pave way for resurgence of cases in constituency’

AIADMK floor leader A. Anbalagan on Saturday said he would not allow the Puducherry government to shift the Sunday market to his constituency.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the move would pave the way for a resurgence of COVID- 19 cases in his constituency. Besides, the stretch near the Railway station, where the government was planning to shift the Sunday market, was not suitable to accommodate large gatherings.

There is a famous church and temple in the vicinity. The coming together of a large number of people would create inconvenience to the devotees, he said, adding that he would not allow the market to be shifted to his constituency at any cost. “I am ready to take the responsibility for the law and order situation it may bring,” he added.

Flaying the government for the delay in bringing legislation to obtain 50% of medical seats in private medical colleges under the government quota, Mr. Anbalgan said the Congress government had always taken a stand against the interests of students.

While several States had not implemented the 10% reservation policy for the economically weaker sections, the Union Territory was the first to implement the policy.

The decision to implement the quota had deprived students hailing from socially marginalised sections to get admission into professional courses, Mr. Anbalagan said.