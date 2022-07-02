AIADMK leaders spar over leadership issue in Puducherry

Om Sakthi Segar

July 02, 2022 07:00 IST

A. Anbalagan and Om Sakthi Segar trade charges

AIADMK secretary (East) A. Anbalagan and secretary (West) Om Sakthi Segar on Friday sparred over various issues.

At a press conference here, Mr. Segar accused Mr. Anbalagan of using money to lure some functionaries from the party’s West unit. Appealing to former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam to sort out issues, he said, “I will be with those having the party flag and symbol.”

He said that when both leaders got united, Mr Anbalagan “will not be in the party as he had switched to the Sasikala camp after the demise of Amma [Jayalalithaa]. He also supported [Amma Makkal Munneetra Kazagam leader] T.T.V. Dinakaran. He criticised Mr. Anbalagan for remaining silent when a functionary tore the poster of Mr. Panneerselvam in front of him at the Uppalam party office.

Mr. Segar is considered a supporter of Mr. Panneerselvam.

Addressing journalists minutes after Mr. Segar interacted with the media, Mr. Anbalagan said he had been with the party for the last 44 years and was committed to its ideology. “Mr. Palaniswami will be elected as the party general secretary on July 11. A majority of the functionaries in Puducherry have extended support to him. Those who oppose him will get ejected,” he said.

He also asked Mr. Segar to declare his support to either Mr. Palaniswami or Mr. Panneerselvam. “Earlier, he said he will not accept unitary leadership. Now, he says he will support either of the two or Ms. Sasikala or even Mr. Dinakaran. He is not a true party functionary. I regret bringing to the party certain people having only business interest,” Mr. Anbalagan said.

He said Mr. Panneerselvam had weakened the AIADMK’s fight against the DMK by praising Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Those leaders who were having a secret understanding with the DMK would not have any space in the AIADMK, he said.