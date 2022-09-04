AIADMK leader seeks explanation on CM’s absence at Kerala conclave

A. Anbalagan | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The AIADMK, an ally of the ruling National Democratic Alliance government in the Union Territory, on Sunday took exception to the absence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Southern Zonal Council meeting in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Even though we are in an alliance with the ruling AINRC and the BJP in the Union Territory, as a political party, we cannot hesitate to say that as the head of a democratically elected government, the Chief Minister should have represented the Union Territory at the meeting. In the Union Territory, both the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister are allowed to attend such meetings. At the last meeting in Tirupati, both of them represented the region. The Chief Minister should state why he did not attend the latest meeting,” AIADMK secretary, East, A. Anbalagan, said while addressing a press conference.

The presence of the Lt. Governor alone at the meeting, which was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, would give fodder to the Opposition parties to allege that the L-G was running a parallel government, and that the Raj Nivas was controlled by the Centre, he said.

“The Lt. Govenor has boldly raised several pertinent issues at the meeting, but it would have been more appropriate if the Chief Minister had made those demands at the meeting. The Lt. Governor and the Chief Minister should issue a joint statement, clearing the doubts of the people on the issue, ‘ Mr. Anbalagan said.

The AIADMK secretary said that in a democracy, the power to govern was vested in the elected government. The Lt. Governor should only guide the government, he added.