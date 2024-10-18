AIADMK leader seeks DCGI action on spurious drugs

AIADMK deputy secretary Vaiyapuri Manikandan has urged the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to investigate the manufacture and sale of spurious, expired and banned combination medicines in Puducherry.

In a letter to Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, DCGI, Mr. Manikandan expressed concerns over Puducherry becoming a hub for the production of fake medicines that are sent to various states across the country. Along with fake medicines, expired medicines are being sold.

“The situation in which fake medicines produced in Puducherry are being sent to other states, endangering many lives, is alarming”, he said.

He pointed out that the Central government has banned 156 types of cocktail drugs that cause side effects, life-threatening risks, and allergies, to ensure that medications meant to save lives do not turn into fatal poison, unsafe medications were posing a health risk to people in Puducherry.

Citing a recent incident where expired medicine was administered to a child at the government hospital in Yanam that caused panic among public, Mr. Manikandan said the government has created a situation where medicines given at State-run hospitals, a refuge for the poor, working-class, and middle-class people, are unsafe.

He urged the DCGI to take urgent measures to eradicate irregularities in the drug distribution system in Puducherry and investigate how many pharmaceutical companies are operating in Puducherry in accordance with the law, whether spurious medicines are being manufactured and distributed, and whether expired drugs are destroyed.

Besides seeking periodic inspections by the Central Drug Quality Control Board, Mr. Manikandan also sought measures from government to ensure the safety/quality of medicines distributed through government hospitals and private pharmacies.

