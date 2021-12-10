Puducherry

AIADMK leader criticises Puducherry government

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam hit out at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the Union Territory for neglecting certain Assembly constituencies in development and welfare measures.

Former Legislator and party election wing secretary Vaiyapuri Manikantan, in a statement on Thursday, said all alliance party workers had worked in the last Assembly polls to bring the NDA to power in Union Territory. “We have all worked together. But the ruling party was concentrating only on Thattanchavady, Indira Nagar and Kadirgamam Assembly segments. They are neglecting the remaining 27 constituencies,” he said.

The three constituencies mentioned by the AIADMK leader are represented by the All India N.R. Congress, which heads the NDA government.


