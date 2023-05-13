AIADMK leader condemns L-G for her remarks on Supreme Court judgment

May 13, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

While welcoming the Supreme Court judgment giving Delhi government power to make laws and wield control over bureaucrats, AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan on Saturday took objection to the statement of Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan suggesting that the Supreme Court order was only applicable to the national capital and not to Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the court has upheld the rights of an elected government to enact rules and decide on the posting of bureaucrats. Dr. Tamilisai while commenting on the judgment had pointed out that Delhi and Puducherry are governed by different rules suggesting that the order was not applicable to Puducherry, he said.

“She has been interfering in the day-to-day affairs of the Puducherry government. After the SC judgement, the Lt. Governor feels that she will not be able to exert control over the government. If she is of the opinion that the order was not applicable to Puducherry, she should approach the court and get a clear direction,” said Mr. Anbalagan.

Urging Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to use the opportunity following the SC judgment, the AIADMK leader said if the Lt. Governor continued to interfere in the functioning of the Cabinet, the Chief Minister should approach the apex court. The Chief Minister should consult legal experts and utilise the opportunity to protect the rights of an elected government.

The AIADMK leader also urged the Centre to cancel the autonomous status of Jipmer. The administration of the hospital started collapsing after it was accorded autonomy, he added.