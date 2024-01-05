ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK holds demonstration in U.T. seeking arrest of DMK legislator over defamatory remarks

January 05, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the AIADMK staging a protest in front of the Odhiansalai police station on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The AIADMK on Friday held a demonstration in front of Odhiansalai police station seeking registration of a case against DMK legislator Anibal Kennedy and his supporters for making “defamatory” remarks against its Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan during a recent protest.

The AIADMK’s protest was in response to an agitation held by the DMK near Odhiansalai two days ago demanding the arrest of Mr. Anbalagan for obstructing the work of Mr. Kennedy in the Uppalam constituency. 

The parties have been engaged in a war of words for the last few weeks over the issue of an open manhole in the constituency.

