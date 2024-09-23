AIADMK hands over memorandum demanding Statehood for Puducherry

The AIADMK has, in a memorandum to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), urged for immediate steps to clear the path to Statehood for Puducherry.

AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan led a delegation and handed over a memorandum to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, that pointed out that in spite of the long-standing demand for Statehood being adopted 16 times by Puducherry Legislative Assembly, the Government of India seemed to not be interested in granting the plea.

“If the Government of India is not inclined to give statehood immediately, it can, at best, bring about an amendment to the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963 to give more powers, both administrative and financial matters, to the elected council of Ministers,” the memorandum said.

The AIADMK sought a rollback of the plan to privatise the power sector as the Puducherry Electricity Department was making a profit and the transmission loss was lesser than other states.

It also called for the waiver of legacy loans that Puducherry had been burdened with since it was asked to open a separate Public Account in 2007. Since the time when the outstanding loan was to the tune of about ₹2600 crore, the total debt burden has now exceeded ₹12000 crore. It urged the Government of India to write-off at least the legacy loan as it would mitigate financial difficulty.

Being a Union Territory, Puducherry is not covered under Finance Commission. It may be pertinent to mention here that 15th Finance Commission has allocated one percent of revenue from the central resources pool to Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir Union Territories. The AIADMK has requested the Home Ministry to take up with the Finance Commission the proposal to include Puducherry as had been done in the case of Ladakh and J&K.

The AIADMK also flagged the inordinate delay by the Government of Puducherry in holding local bodies elections, which was last conducted in 2011. It urged the MHA to direct the AINRC-BJP government in the Union Territory to hold the same without further delay.

Stringent directions from the MHA to private medical colleges to release 50% of MBBS seats to the government quota, upgrading the city civic body to a Corporation by merging the Pondicherry and Oulgaret Municipalities, a 250-metre highway bridge across Vambakeerapalayam-Veerampattinam seashore, were the other demands.

