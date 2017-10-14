AIADMK hails President’s advice to L-Gs, Governors

Leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Legislature Party A. Anbalagan on Friday said the appeal made by President Ram Nath Kovind to Governors and Lt. Governors to communicate with legislators has all the more importance in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the President, while addressing the 48th conference of Governors at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan, said the Governors and Lt Governors should provide a new dimension to the development of their States by communicating with legislators and upholding the Constitution.

Mr. Anbalagan said the President’s advice was more applicable to Puducherry than any other State because of the tussle between Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and the elected government. He said the Lt. Governor had ignored the elected representatives while making field visits.

The ruling Congress too was culpable of committing the same mistake of not giving due importance to legislators belonging to Opposition parties.

Criticising the ruling Congress for not giving due importance to AIADMK MLAs in government functions, he said the Chief Minister should try to honour elected representatives. “If Ms. Bedi invites our party legislators for discussion we will respond to her,” he said.

Mr. Anbalagan said as Chairman of the Assembly Estimates Committee he would call for the files related to signing of Memorandum of Understanding with French government on financial assistance for smart city, drinking water and sewage projects.

He flayed the government for not providing adequate facility at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Postgraduate Institute for treating dengue patients.