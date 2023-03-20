ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK functionary robbed of gold, cash at knifepoint

March 20, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Three persons confronted him in the guise of enquiring about an address in the locality when he was standing outside his house in Rainbow Nagar

The Hindu Bureau

Miscreants on Sunday night kept a politician-cum-businessman at knife point inside his house at Rainbow Nagar and decamped with more than 80 sovereigns of gold and ₹38 lakh in cash.

According to the police, the victim, Karunanidhi, resides on 6th Cross at Rainbow Nagar. Narrating the victim’s account, police said while Mr. Karunanidhi was standing near his house around 8.30 p.m., three persons confronted him in the guise of enquiring about some address in the locality.

As the victim was trying to figure out the address, the miscreants pulled out a knife and placed the weapon on the complainant. They then led him to the house and forced him to part with valuables. The victim in his complaint had accounted that he had lost ₹38 lakh in cash and around 80 sovereigns of gold jewellery, police said.

Investigators are in the process of collecting evidence on the basis of CCTV footage, a police officer said adding that they had already been looking into a few suspects. The victim is a functionary of AIADMK Puducherry unit and was involved in several businesses including financing.

