AIADMK flays Speaker for flouting parliamentary conventions and rules

Updated - October 20, 2024 12:51 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has asked Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan to seek a clarification from Chief Secretary on the presence of Speaker R. Selvam at a high-level official meeting held at the Chief Secretariat on Friday.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, party secretary A. Anbalagan said Mr Selvam has been flouting parliamentary conventions and rules since he assumed the post of Speaker of Puducherry Assembly. Even after assuming the office of Speaker, he continued to express his political affiliations by attending the meetings of Bharatiya Janata Party to which he belonged, the AIADMK leader said.

“He has been openly attending meetings organised by the BJP and even that of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He has given directions to officials to invite him for government events and started making announcements on upcoming schemes and projects. On Friday, he attended the high-level official meeting chaired by the Lt Governor at the Secretariat. Such conduct of Speaker has never happened in Puducherry,” Mr Anbalagan said.

Urging the Lt Governor to seek a clarification from the officials about the presence of Speaker at the high-level meeting, the AIADMK leader said conventions demand the Speaker to be non-partisan. “He has caused damage to the Speaker’s post by attending political events and official meetings. He needs to be non-partisan. He is always seen in the Chief Minister’s cabin and even recently entered into a wordy duel with a legislator. The Chief Minister should counsel Mr Selvam to uphold the dignity of Speaker’s chair,” he said.

Published - October 20, 2024 12:50 am IST

