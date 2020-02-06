AIADMK flays Puducherry governement for not presenting full budget

The Puducherry unit of the AIADMK on Thursday criticised the Congress government for convening a special session of the Assembly on February 12 without taking steps to present a full budget.

Addressing a press conference here, Puducherry Assembly AIADMK floor leader A. Anbalagan said all indications signal the government’s intent to present a vote on account like in the past.

The government was aware of the fact that the Centre had increased the grant for the Union Territory by 10.22 per cent for the fiscal 2020-2021. Quoting the Union Budget, he said the allocation has been increased to ₹1,703 crore from ₹ 1,545 crore. When the Central allocation was clear, the government could easily present the budget by taking into account the anticipated revenue through internal mobilisation, he added.

The Chief Minister cannot make excuses for presenting a vote on account. The government has enough time left to present a full budget before the financial year. The Lt Governor who is the Chairman of the State Planning Board should immediately intervene to present a full budget, he added.

He also flayed the government for its handling of law and order. Jail inmates were easily communicating to outsiders using mobile phones. In the last two weeks itself, three murders took place, he said.