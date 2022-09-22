AIADMK flays Opposition leader for his remarks on Assistant recruitment policy

DMK leader trying to project a false impression that local residents would be left out in the filling up of vacancies

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
September 22, 2022 19:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A. Anbalagan, AIADMK Secretary (East) | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

ADVERTISEMENT

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhavam has criticised Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva for his remarks on the recruitment policy to fill Assistant posts in government departments. 

AIADMK East secretary A. Anbalagan said at a press conference that the Opposition leader was trying to create a false impression that filling up of Assistant posts would not help local people get job opportunities.  

The Government of Puducherry (Assistant) Recruitment Rules, 2012 gives enough safeguard for locals to get job opportunity as 20% of the posts are to be filled through direct recruitment.  Sixty percent would be recruited through departmental promotion and 20% through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, he said.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Opposition leader was trying to project a false impression that local residents would be left out in the filling up of around 100 Assistant vacant posts, he said. 

The AIADMK also flayed the police for giving permission to the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and Hindu Munnani to stage protest on the same day. The sanction to hold the protest gave scope for the tussle. The police should not give room for any organisation to create trouble and spoil the prevailing peace in the Union Territory, he said.  

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app