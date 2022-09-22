AIADMK flays Opposition leader for his remarks on Assistant recruitment policy

A. Anbalagan, AIADMK Secretary (East) | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhavam has criticised Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva for his remarks on the recruitment policy to fill Assistant posts in government departments.

AIADMK East secretary A. Anbalagan said at a press conference that the Opposition leader was trying to create a false impression that filling up of Assistant posts would not help local people get job opportunities.

The Government of Puducherry (Assistant) Recruitment Rules, 2012 gives enough safeguard for locals to get job opportunity as 20% of the posts are to be filled through direct recruitment. Sixty percent would be recruited through departmental promotion and 20% through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, he said.

The Opposition leader was trying to project a false impression that local residents would be left out in the filling up of around 100 Assistant vacant posts, he said.

The AIADMK also flayed the police for giving permission to the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and Hindu Munnani to stage protest on the same day. The sanction to hold the protest gave scope for the tussle. The police should not give room for any organisation to create trouble and spoil the prevailing peace in the Union Territory, he said.