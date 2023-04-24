ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK flays L-G for extending support to DMK government’s attempt to extend work hours

April 24, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

It is astonishing to see the Lt. Governor speaking in favour of an anti-working class legislation. The statement made by Dr. Tamilisai extending support to the Tamil Nadu government for the decision is surprising, says AIADMK leader

The Hindu Bureau

A. Anbalagan | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has condemned the support extended by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to Tamil Nadu government’s attempt to extend working hours from 8 to 12. 

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, party secretary A. Anbazhagan said the move by the Tamil Nadu government was widely criticised. The DMK’s alliance partners too had taken objection to the move, he said.

“It is astonishing to see the Lt. Governor speaking in favour of an anti-working class legislation. The statement made by Dr. Tamilisai extending support to the Tamil Nadu government for the decision is surprising. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is in the forefront of criticising the BJP government at the Centre. In such a scenario one wonders why the Lt. Governor made a statement extending support to the DMK government. The BJP leadership should clarify on her statement,” he said. 

