AIADMK flays Kiran Bedi for disrespecting Assembly resolution

AIADMK floor leader A. Anbalagan said that the Chief Minister should resign and the Lieutenant Governor should be recalled

Flaying Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for going against the decision of Assembly to bestow power upon the Cabinet in the appointment of the State Election Commissioner, AIADMK floor leader A. Anbalagan said Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy should tender his resignation as Ms. Bedi has shown disrespect to the Assembly resolution.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the AIADMK leader said Ms. Bedi, by insisting on inviting application for a new SEC, had shown disrespect to the Assembly. The government had appointed former bureaucrat T. M Balakrishnan as SEC following an Assembly resolution.

“Now, by inviting application for appointing new SEC, Ms. Bedi has challenged the power of the legislature. It is the best example of parallel governance. The Chief Minister should resign rather than facing the insult. Ms. Bedi should be recalled,” he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs should intervene because the administration had completely collapsed due to the power struggle between the Lt Governor and the Chief Minister. The Lt Governor and Chief Minister were not serious in conducting the local body elections. Both are enacting drama, he added.

He also questioned the silence of Ms. Bedi in not providing salary to hundreds of employees working in societies and public sector undertakings

