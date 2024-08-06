GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIADMK flays govt. stand on power privatisation

Published - August 06, 2024 11:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK has accused the AINRC-BJP government of adopting double standards on the issue of power privatisation in Puducherry.

Party secretary A. Anbalagan, in a statement on Tuesday, said the Speaker had stated in the Assembly on Monday that the power sector will not be privatised. However, the government was going ahead with the move and the last date for submission of bid for privatisation was extended to August 12, he said.

“The tender floated by the Puducherry government for the privatisation of the power distribution network is very much alive. The government is adopting double standards on the issue. If the government intends not to privatise the department, it should have filed an affidavit in the court. The Puducherry government has sought adjournment of the case 17 times in the court,” he said.

Urging Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to make a firm stand against the privatisation move, the AIADMK leader said the entry of private players in the distribution network would be detrimental to the interest of ordinary consumers and farmers. The government should inform the court that it was against the privatisation of the sector, he said.

