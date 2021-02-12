AIADMK flays DMK on nominated MLA issue

AIADMK leader in Assembly and party secretary (east) A. Anbalagan on Thursday questioned the moral right of the DMK to question the appointment of nominated MLAs.

Addressing a press conference, he said the DMK was able to prove its majority in the Assembly in 1991 after nominating three of its members as nominated legislators. The party formed the government with the help of the three nominated legislators, he said. The DMK had no right to urge the Election Commission of India to stall the appointment of nominated legislators by the Centre, he said.

The Congress and the DMK had no right to criticise other parties on Statehood as the United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre had failed to upgrade the status of the Union Territory, he added.