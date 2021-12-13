AIADMK flays DMK for its stand on power privatisation in UT

PUDUCHERRY

Former legislator Om Sakth Segar, in a statement, said it was the Congress-DMK combine at the Centre that had initiated privatisation of public sector units

The AIADMK has criticised the DMK for its stand towards privatisation of power in the Union Territory.

Party secretary, west, and former legislator, Om Sakth Segar, in a statement on Monday, said the Opposition leader and DMK legislator R. Siva had no moral authority to question the privatisation of power distribution in the UT. It was the Congress-DMK combine at the Centre that had initiated privatisation of public sector units, he charged.

The DMK shared power with Congress for years at the Centre. Several sectors were privatised during their regime. The DMK adopted one stand while being in power and a contrary stand while being out of power, Mr. Segar said.

The DMK also failed to put pressure on the Centre while sharing power to get Statehood for the UT. The party also remained mute to the anti-people policies of the Congress government in the UT for the last five years, he said.

By opposing privatisation now, the DMK was only trying to play politics over the issue, the former legislator said.