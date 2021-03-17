Puducherry

AIADMK fields 4 legislators

The AIADMK on Tuesday renominated all its four sitting legislators of Puducherry for the Assembly poll, apart from fielding former legislator Om Sakthi Sekar for Orleanpet. The party is contesting as part of an alliance led by the AINRC and the BJP.

A. Anbalagan (Uppalam), V. Manikandan (Muthialpet), A. Baskar (Mudaliarpet) and K.A.U. Asana (Karaikal South) are the MLAs who have been fielded again, according to a release.

