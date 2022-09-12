AIADMK expresses unhappiness over delay in local body polls in Puducherry

‘DMK’s plea against the election should be challenged in court’

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 12, 2022 21:30 IST

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), an ally of the National Democratic Alliance government in Puducherry, on Monday expressed unhappiness over the delay in conducting the local body elections in the Union Territory.

Party secretary, east, A. Anbalagan said more than a year had passed since the new government assumed office. The Prime Minister during his Assembly election campaign in the Union Territory had stressed on the need for conducting early local body elections. However, the government did not take any steps to hold the elections at the earliest.

The government should have approached the court against the plea filed by the DMK against holding the elections without providing reservation for Backward Castes (BCs). The Tamil Nadu government also held them without allotting reservations to BCs. The DMK in Puducherry did not want to face the local body polls, and hence approached the court as a delaying tactic, Mr. Anbalagan said.

“The government should have gone to court against the DMK plea. Holding the local body elections is very important for Puducherry to get funds from the Centre. The Lt. Governor should immediately give a direction to the State Election Commissioner to hold the polls,” he demanded.

