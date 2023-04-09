AIADMK expresses concern over unrestrained functioning of resto bars in Puducherry

April 09, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry unit of the AIADMK on Sunday expressed concern over the unrestrained functioning of resto bars in Puducherry and said that it had led to deterioration in law and order. Speaking to reporters here, former MLA and AIADMK State secretary A. Anbalagan said the functioning of the bars till 2 a.m. had resulted in rise in the number of drug-related offences.

He called upon Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to immediately intervene and ensure that law and order was maintained. The Government should not consider revenue alone as the main component of its policies and should also take care that the peaceful environment of Puducherry and people living here were not at stake.

Referring to the recent death of a youth in the Boulevard, he said that crimes committed by youth under the influence of drugs and liquor, was a threat to Puducherry’s peace. He also wanted the government to ensure that a dress code was adopted by the tourists visiting Puducherry.

Mr. Anbalagan said his party would launch a major agitation if the government did not intervene and bring the current situation to an end.

ADVERTISEMENT