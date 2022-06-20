AIADMK East wing bats for Palaniswami as general secretary

Single leadership is the need of hour, says Anbalagan

The executive committee meeting of AIADMK, East unit, held on Monday passed a resolution appealing to party leadership to appoint Edappadi K. Palaniswami as party general secretary.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of secretary, East, A. Anbalagan, stressed the need for a single leadership for the party under Mr. Palaniswami. As Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, he gave good governance. He is also in the forefront of exposing the misdeeds of the DMK rule and opposing the policies of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, he said.

The dual leadership was not good for the party as decision making gets delayed as witnessed during the selection of party nominee for Rajya Sabha polls. A single leadership was the need of hour, he stressed.