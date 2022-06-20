AIADMK East wing bats for Palaniswami as general secretary
Single leadership is the need of hour, says Anbalagan
The executive committee meeting of AIADMK, East unit, held on Monday passed a resolution appealing to party leadership to appoint Edappadi K. Palaniswami as party general secretary.
The meeting held under the chairmanship of secretary, East, A. Anbalagan, stressed the need for a single leadership for the party under Mr. Palaniswami. As Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, he gave good governance. He is also in the forefront of exposing the misdeeds of the DMK rule and opposing the policies of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, he said.
The dual leadership was not good for the party as decision making gets delayed as witnessed during the selection of party nominee for Rajya Sabha polls. A single leadership was the need of hour, he stressed.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.