AIADMK demands setting up of CBI unit in Puducherry

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has demanded setting up of a unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation in Puducherry considering the growing number of corruption cases against government officials.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, party secretary A. Anbalagan said several cases were registered against government officials for various illegalities. Three officers belonging to Puducherry Civil Services cadre were arrested for their involvement in temple land scams, he said.

The Vigilance wing of the territorial administration has become inefficient and hence there was a need to set up a CBI unit for people to raise complaints. The government should convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly to discuss the issues pertaining to issuance of caste certificate for offspring of Scheduled Caste community members who migrated to Puducherry over 50 years ago, he said.

Welcoming the government decision to reopen ration shops, the AIADMK leader said, “The present Lt Governor has taken a very supportive stand on distribution of rice through PDS outlets unlike other titular heads in UT.” The reopening of ration shops was made possible because of the intervention of LT Governor in taking up the subject with Central government, he added.