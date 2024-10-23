GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK demands setting up of CBI unit in Puducherry

Published - October 23, 2024 07:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has demanded setting up of a unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation in Puducherry considering the growing number of corruption cases against government officials.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, party secretary A. Anbalagan said several cases were registered against government officials for various illegalities. Three officers belonging to Puducherry Civil Services cadre were arrested for their involvement in temple land scams, he said. 

The Vigilance wing of the territorial administration has become inefficient and hence there was a need to set up a CBI unit for people to raise complaints. The government should convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly to discuss the issues pertaining to issuance of caste certificate for offspring of Scheduled Caste community members who migrated to Puducherry over 50 years ago, he said.

Welcoming the government decision to reopen ration shops, the AIADMK leader said, “The present Lt Governor has taken a very supportive stand on distribution of rice through PDS outlets unlike other titular heads in UT.” The reopening of ration shops was made possible because of the intervention of LT Governor in taking up the subject with Central government, he added.

Published - October 23, 2024 07:32 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.