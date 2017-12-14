AIADMK demands session on finances

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has demanded convening of a special session of the Legislative Assembly to discuss the financial situation of the Union Territory.

AIADMK legislature party leader A. Anbalagan told presspersons that the government should make public the financial position of the Union Territory.

Stating that the Union Territory had been “gripped by a financial emergency,” he said it was not yet clear whether the government would be able to pay salaries of employees this month.

Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy had recently made a statement about the grim financial situation in the Union Territory. He went on to even express doubts about the payment of salaries to government employees, the AIADMK leader said. This had made the employees jittery and it was the duty of the government to clarify the position. The AIADMK would call on the Speaker and appeal to him to convene a special session, he said.

White Paper sought

The party had been demanding a White Paper on the financial position, he added.

The difficult financial position and the power tussle between the Lieutenant Governor and the ruling Congress had led to an administrative paralysis.

Mr. Anbalagan also criticised BJP national secretary H. Raja for making a disparaging statement against Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy. The BJP, which had no elected representatives in the Union Territory, was fancying its chances of forming a government here. The authoritarian attitude of the BJP was evident in the statement of Mr. Raja that the party could form a government in the Union Territory in a day’s time, he said.